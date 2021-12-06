Edition: International
Twitter's new chief executive announces management reorganisation

Monday 6 December 2021 | 08:43 CET | News
Twitter's new chief executive, Parag Agrawal announced a major reorganisation of the company's leadership to drive increased accountability, speed and operational efficiency. The company will shift to a General Manager (GM) model for the areas Consumer, Revenue and Core Tech, which will be led by Kayvon Beykpour, Bruce Falck and Nick Caldwell, respectively. The move comes soon after the sudden departure of co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey.

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Twitter
Countries: World
Related

Nieuwe CEO van Twitter reorganiseert het management
Published 06 Dec 2021 09:07 CET | World
De nieuwe CEO van Twitter, Parag Agrawal, heeft een ingrijpende reorganisatie aangekondigd in de top van het bedrijf. Doel is om ...

Nieuwe CEO van Twitter reorganiseert het management
6 Dec | World | News
