Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

UK 5G auction wraps up quickly with total bids of GBP 1.4 billion

Wednesday 17 March 2021 | 09:30 CET | News
The UK has completed its latest 5G spectrum auction, raising a total of GBP 1.356 billion, Ofcom announced. The proceeds are slightly higher than the reservice prices of GBP 1.1 billion for the 200 MHz on offer.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 3 UK / EE / O2 UK / Telefonica / Vodafone
Countries: United Kingdom
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

IBM, Samsung, M1 open 5G Industry 4.0 studio in Singapore
Published 17 Mar 2021 10:57 CET | Singapore
IBM, Samsung Electronics and Singapore operator M1 opened the IBM Industry 4.0 Studio, which will combine advanced 5G ...

Ofcom confirms start of 5G spectrum auction on 12 March
Published 10 Mar 2021 11:16 CET | United Kingdom
UK regulator Ofcom announced that the 5G spectrum auction will start on Friday 12 March. Mobile operators will bid for a total of ...

Ofcom delays 5G spectrum auction to March 2021
Published 25 Jan 2021 12:05 CET | United Kingdom
UK regulator Ofcom has delayed the start of the 5G spectrum auction as a result of the latest Covid-19 restrictions. In a brief ...

Ofcom reviews start of spectrum auction as bidders confirmed
Published 07 Jan 2021 22:13 CET | United Kingdom
UK regulator Ofcom has confirmed the bidders in the upcoming auction of mobile spectrum in the 700 MHz and 3.6-3.8 GHz bands. ...

Ofcom publishes final regulations for 5G spectrum auction
Published 04 Nov 2020 14:40 CET | United Kingdom
UK regulator Ofcom has published the final regulations, guidance and application form for parties looking to participate in the ...

UK govt confirms completion of 700 MHz spectrum clearance
Published 03 Sep 2020 15:14 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Government has announced the completion of a 4-year, GBP 350 million infrastructure programme to clear the 700 MHz ...

Vodafone calls for UK govt to drop planned 5G auction and allocate spectrum now
Published 06 Apr 2020 11:06 CET | United Kingdom
Vodafone has written to the UK Government calling for the planned competitive auction of 5G spectrum to be dropped in light of ...

Ofcom confirms 5G auction for spring 2020, drops coverage obligations
Published 28 Oct 2019 11:05 CET | United Kingdom
UK regulator Ofcom has confirmed plans for a new spectrum auction in spring 2020. The auction will include 80 MHz in the 700 MHz ...

O2 warns about 'unfair' terms of 5G spectrum auction favouring rival 3 UK
Published 12 Aug 2019 11:18 CET | United Kingdom
O2 UK has warned regulator Ofcom that the terms of the forthcoming 5G spectrum unfairly favour rival operator 3 UK, reports The ...





Related Info

IBM, Samsung, M1 open 5G Industry 4.0 studio in Singapore
10:57 | Singapore | News
Ofcom confirms start of 5G spectrum auction on 12 March
10 Mar | United Kingdom | News
Ofcom delays 5G spectrum auction to March 2021
25 Jan | United Kingdom | News
Ofcom reviews start of spectrum auction as bidders confirmed
7 Jan | United Kingdom | News
Ofcom publishes final regulations for 5G spectrum auction
4 Nov 2020 | United Kingdom | News
UK govt confirms completion of 700 MHz spectrum clearance
3 Sep 2020 | United Kingdom | News
Vodafone calls for UK govt to drop planned 5G auction and allocate spectrum now
6 Apr 2020 | United Kingdom | News
Ofcom confirms 5G auction for spring 2020, drops coverage obligations
28 Oct 2019 | United Kingdom | News
O2 warns about 'unfair' terms of 5G spectrum auction favouring rival 3 UK
12 Aug 2019 | United Kingdom | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

17 Mar Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
17 Mar IoT Tech Expo
17 Mar FCC meeting
17 Mar Report: Working From Home 2021 Q1
17 Mar Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2020-Q4
18 Mar MTS Q4 2020
18 Mar Weibo Q4
18 Mar 3 Group FY results
18 Mar Vodafone Group investor briefing
18 Mar Nokia Capital Markets day
23 Mar SmartCom Summit Spring 2021
23 Mar Report: Dutch Television Market 2020-Q4
24 Mar Telit FY results
24 Mar Xiaomi FY results
25 Mar Telecompaper Webinar Deep Dive T-Mobile Netherlands
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now