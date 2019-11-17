Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

UK govt warns travellers to EU of end to free mobile roaming

Friday 31 January 2020 | 11:11 CET | News

The UK government has issued new guidance warning that the guarantee of free mobile roaming across the EU, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein will end from 01 January 2021. This marks the end of the Brexit transition period.

The government advises customers to check their mobile operator for information on any roaming charges they might face from start-2021. During the transition period until that date, UK mobile operators are expected to continue to apply the 'roam like at home' regulation in the EU. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: Europe / United Kingdom
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Britse regering waarschuwt voor eind aan EU-roaming
Published 31 Jan 2020 11:30 CET | United Kingdom
De Britse regering heeft nieuwe richtlijnen uitgegeven die waarschuwen dat de zekerheid van gratis mobiel roamen in de EU, ...

EuroISPA calls for quick post-Brexit trade deal for digital services
Published 29 Jan 2020 21:58 CET | Europe
European trade group EuroISPA has called on the UK and the EU to quickly agree a comprehensive post-Brexit trade deal covering ...

UK political parties, industry groups attack Labour broadband plans
Published 17 Nov 2019 22:41 CET | United Kingdom
UK political parties, industry and business groups have responded to Labour's pledge to nationalise BT's fixed broadband network ...





Related Info

Britse regering waarschuwt voor eind aan EU-roaming
11:30 | United Kingdom | News
EuroISPA calls for quick post-Brexit trade deal for digital services
29 Jan | Europe | News
UK political parties, industry groups attack Labour broadband plans
17 Nov 2019 | United Kingdom | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

31 Jan Charter Q4 2019
31 Jan KDDI fiscal Q3
03 Feb Alphabet Q4 2019
03 Feb NXP Semiconductors Q4 2019
03 Feb Vodacom fiscal Q3
03 Feb ON Semiconductor Q4 2019
03 Feb Harmonic Q4 2019
03 Feb DSP Group Q4 2019
03 Feb Tele2 Q4 2019
04 Feb Lumentum fiscal Q2
04 Feb Bharti Airtel fiscal Q3
04 Feb Belden Q4 2019
04 Feb Inphi Q3
04 Feb Zayo fiscal Q2
04 Feb Allot Q4 2019
04 Feb 8x8 fiscal Q3
04 Feb Nordic Entertainment Q4 results
04 Feb Poly fiscal Q3
04 Feb Viavi Solutions fiscal Q2
04 Feb Vodacom fiscal Q3
04 Feb Amdocs fiscal Q1
04 Feb Sony fiscal Q3
05 Feb Maxlinear fiscal Q4
05 Feb FireEye Q4 2019
05 Feb Spotify Q4 2019
05 Feb Nuance fiscal Q1
05 Feb Twilio Q4 2019
05 Feb Netgear Q4 2019
05 Feb Adtran Q4 2019
05 Feb Zynga Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now