Wireless

UK mobile operators to build, share 222 new masts to boost rural 4G coverage

Wednesday 27 January 2021 | 11:24 CET | News
UK mobile network operators Vodafone, O2 and 3 UK have agreed a new network sharing deal to enhance 4G coverage in rural areas. They will build and share 222 new mobile masts to boost rural coverage across the UK, including 124 new sites in Scotland, 54 in England, 33 in Wales and 11 in Northern Ireland.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 3 UK / O2 / Vodafone
Countries: United Kingdom
