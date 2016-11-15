Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

UK parliamentary report claims 'clear evidence of collusion' between Huawei, China

Thursday 8 October 2020 | 13:10 CET | News

A UK parliamentary inquiry into 5G security has concluded that there is "clear evidence of collusion between Huawei and the Chinese state". The report from the Defence Select Committee supports the government decision to remove Huawei from the UK 5G network by 2027, but notes that developments could force this date to be moved forward, potentially to 2025. 

The 'Security of 5G' report says that dependency on mobile connectivity will be increased by the development of 5G, opening up the UK to security risks such as sabotage, espionage and system failure. It makes several recommendations on areas such as the risks of Huawei, UK government response and working with allies. 

The report supports the designation of Huawei as a high-risk vendor and described the government decision to remove them from the UK 5G network as 'appropriate' and 'justified'. In the meantime, the Committee is confident that Huawei has been sufficiently distanced from sensitive national security and defence sites. Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood called on the West to urgently join forces to counteract China's technology dominance, and warned that the UK cannot endanger national security for 'short-term technological development'. 

Global co-operation needed between democratic allies

The report highlights a lack of global rules regulating international cyber attacks, and calls on the UK government to work with allies to develop a system to provide accountability for perpetrators. The Committee supports proposals to establish a global D10 alliance of the ten largest democracies in the world to provide alternatives to Chinese technology, and to counteract the technological dominance of authoritarian countries. 

MPs also want the government to continue denouncing and deterring threats from countries such as Russia and China. They also found the existing regulatory framework for network security to be 'outdated and unsatisfactory', with the current situation leading to commercial concerns outweighing national security ones. The Committee believes that the planned Telecoms Security Bill, which will allow the government to force operators to act in the interests of security, is necessary to improve regulatory powers and should be introduced before end-2020. 

Huawei rejected the conclusions of the report, telling the BBC that it "lacks credibility" and is based "on opinion rather than fact". A company spokesperson said Huawei was confident that people would not believe these accusations and would remember what it has done for the UK over the last 20 years. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei
Countries: United Kingdom
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Huawei supports Cambridge Wireless International Conference
Published 29 Sep 2020 16:22 CET | United Kingdom
Huawei has signed up as Platinum Sponsor of the Cambridge Wireless International Conference (CWIC) in the UK. ...

BT selects Nokia to replace Huawei as 5G network equipment vendor
Published 29 Sep 2020 10:24 CET | United Kingdom
Nokia has signed a contract to deliver 5G network equipment to BT, making Nokia BT's largest infrastructure partner. The contract ...

UK govt confirms membership of new Telecoms Diversification Task Force
Published 23 Sep 2020 15:40 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Government has confirmed the appointment of former BT CEO Ian Livingston as chair of the new Telecoms Diversification Task ...

UK economy to take GBP 18.2 billion hit from Huawei 5G ban - study
Published 10 Sep 2020 11:03 CET | United Kingdom
The UK risks losing its 5G leadership position and a GBP 18.2 billion hit to the economy, as well severe delays to operators' ...

Huawei execs fail to appear before Defence Committee hearing on 5G security
Published 29 Jul 2020 13:11 CET | United Kingdom
Huawei executives have been accused of snubbing the UK Commons Defence Select Committee's investigation into 5G security, reports ...

UK asks Japan to help build 5G networks - report
Published 20 Jul 2020 11:27 CET | United Kingdom
The UK government has asked Japan to help build its 5G mobile networks following a decision to ban equipment from Chinese ...

UK officials privately tell Huawei 5G ban was result of US pressure - report
Published 20 Jul 2020 11:14 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Government has privately told Huawei that pressure from US President Donald Trump was partly responsible for the company ...

US state department says to work with UK on 'trusted 5G solutions'

Published 17 Jul 2020 09:50 CET | United Kingdom
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab following the UK's decision to prevent the use of ...

Vodafone UK calls for govt to drop 5G auction, award spectrum to all operators
Published 17 Jul 2020 09:36 CET | United Kingdom
Vodafone UK has reiterated a call for the UK government to scrap the plan to auction 5G licences and instead issue spectrum at ...

BT sees Huawei stripping costs within previous estimate of GBP 500 mln
Published 15 Jul 2020 10:44 CET | United Kingdom
BT said it expects the costs of removing Huawei equipment from its 5G network are expected to remain within its previous estimate ...

UK confirms ban on new Huawei 5G equipment from 2021
Published 14 Jul 2020 15:08 CET | United Kingdom
The UK government has confirmed a ban on using equipment from Chinese supplier Huawei in 5G networks, due to national security ...





Related Info

Huawei supports Cambridge Wireless International Conference
29 Sep | United Kingdom | News
BT selects Nokia to replace Huawei as 5G network equipment vendor
29 Sep | United Kingdom | News
UK govt confirms membership of new Telecoms Diversification Task Force
23 Sep | United Kingdom | News
UK economy to take GBP 18.2 billion hit from Huawei 5G ban - study
10 Sep | United Kingdom | News
Huawei execs fail to appear before Defence Committee hearing on 5G security
29 Jul | United Kingdom | News
UK asks Japan to help build 5G networks - report
20 Jul | United Kingdom | News
UK officials privately tell Huawei 5G ban was result of US pressure - report
20 Jul | United Kingdom | News
US state department says to work with UK on 'trusted 5G solutions'
17 Jul | United Kingdom | News
Vodafone UK calls for govt to drop 5G auction, award spectrum to all operators
17 Jul | United Kingdom | News
BT sees Huawei stripping costs within previous estimate of GBP 500 mln
15 Jul | United Kingdom | News
UK confirms ban on new Huawei 5G equipment from 2021
14 Jul | United Kingdom | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Oct SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo
13 Oct Broadband World Forum
13 Oct Open RAN Forum
15 Oct HPE analyst meeting
16 Oct Dtac Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now