UK to phase out 2G, 3G mobile networks by 2033; confirms funding for Open RAN trials

Wednesday 8 December 2021 | 10:28 CET | News
The UK government has announced new measures to boost telecoms supply chain security. These will include phasing out 2G and 3G mobile networks by 2033, as part of plans to bring in new telecoms suppliers to build faster 5G mobile networks.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 3 UK / EE / Huawei / Virgin Media O2 / Vodafone
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

