Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

UK, US boost Atlantic Charter with new technology, science co-operation

Friday 11 June 2021 | 10:35 CET | News
The UK and US have agreed to strengthen ties on science and technology under the framework of a new Atlantic Charter. They will create a new science and technology partnership to boost the UK-US relationship, create jobs and protect the security of citizens.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Countries: United Kingdom / United States / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

N Ireland cyber security sector employs 2,300 people - study
Published 10 Jun 2021 11:04 CET | United Kingdom
The cyber security sector in Northern Ireland currently employs 2,300 people across 104 businesses, generating annual salaries of ...

Jisc, partners set up global cyber security threat intelligence sharing system
Published 26 May 2021 09:17 CET | World
Five tertiary education and research security/technology bodies worldwide have launched a new cyber security threat intelligence ...

XM Cyber partners with UK distributor Cyber Fusion
Published 19 May 2021 12:23 CET | United Kingdom
XM Cyber entered an agreement with UK-based value-added distributor Cyber Fusion to offer XM Cyber products in the UK market. XM ...

UK govt moves to improve supply chain cyber security
Published 17 May 2021 12:19 CET | United Kingdom
The UK government is calling for views on a new measures to improve the security of digital supply chains and third-party IT ...

Darktrace, Microsoft partner on autonomous cyber security
Published 11 May 2021 10:48 CET | World
UK cyber security company Darktrace has announced a partnership with Microsoft to provide mutual customers with enterprise-scale, ...





Related Info

N Ireland cyber security sector employs 2,300 people - study
10 Jun | United Kingdom | News
Jisc, partners set up global cyber security threat intelligence sharing system
26 May | World | News
XM Cyber partners with UK distributor Cyber Fusion
19 May | United Kingdom | News
UK govt moves to improve supply chain cyber security
17 May | United Kingdom | News
Darktrace, Microsoft partner on autonomous cyber security
11 May | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

15 Jun Telecoms World Middle East 2021
16 Jun OptiNet China Conference
16 Jun Report: Dutch Broadband 2021-Q1
17 Jun Vodafone investors day
17 Jun Huawei Better World Summit for 5G+AR
18 Jun Freenet AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now