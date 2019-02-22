Edition: International
United Group to acquire Bulgarian broadcaster Nova from Advance Media Group

Tuesday 29 December 2020 | 13:13 CET | News
United Group has reached an agreement to acquire Bulgaria's largest multi-platform media company, Nova Broadcasting Group, from Advance Media Group for an undisclosed sum. This extends United's strategy to bring together telecom operators and broadcasters in its southeast Europe footprint. United acquired earlier this year Vivacom, the largest integrated telecom operator in Bulgaria. 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Nova / United Group / Vivacom
Countries: Hungary
