United Internet improves revenues and EBITDA, adds 280,000 customers in Q1

Tuesday 11 May 2021 | 09:49 CET | News
German operator United Internet said its revenues increased by 4.7 percent year-on-year in Q1 2021 to EUR 1.39 billion. Revenues excluding hardware rose by 3.9 percent during the period to EUR 1.18 billion. EBITDA rose by 15.2 percent in Q1 to reach EUR 346.5 million and EBIT stood at EUR 230.6 million. These figures include an out-of-period positive effect of EUR 34.4 million from the fiscal year 2020 referring to the national roaming agreement signed by Drillisch with Telefonica Germany, which includes annually decreasing data prices.

Categories: General
Companies: United Internet
Countries: Germany
