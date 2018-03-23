Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

US eases tariffs on some Chinese goods, tech industry calls for more

Thursday 16 January 2020 | 09:35 CET | News

The US tech industry has welcomed the 'phase 1' trade deal signed with China and called for further efforts to ease trade barriers for the sector. The agreement signed by US president Donald Trump will reduce import tariffs on key tech products and also commits China to doing more to enforce intellectual property protection.

According to the Consumer Technology Association, the phase 1 deal rolls back tariffs on List 4A products, including smart speakers, wireless headsets and earbuds, TVs and smartwatches, from 15 percent to 7.5 percent. It also confirms the suspension of planned hikes in tariffs on list 4B products, including laptops and tablets, video game consoles and smartphones. Tariffs on Lists 1-3 products, such as desktop PCs, chargers, power adapters and connected thermostats, remain in place. 

The 18-month trade war launched by the US against China has cost the consumer tech industry a total of USD 17.5 billion, the industry group estimates. That includes USD 1.7 billion in additional taxes on 5G products and components. The total tariff bill on tech products swelled to over USD 2 billion per month this autumn, compared to USD 150-200 million before the new rates were imposed. 

The CTA warned that tariff costs will remain high even after the phase 1 deal. "We look forward to working with the administration to ensure effective enforcement of the Phase One agreement and the shift to a Phase Two deal—one we hope will eliminate special tariffs on Chinese imports once and for all."

The Internet Association also welcomed the agreement, while saying enforcement will be key to ensuring the deal is a success. "This deal will help to limit market access barriers for American internet companies and better protect innovative US intellectual property. We hope this agreement will ultimately result in the easing of harmful tariffs while creating enforceable rules around cyber intrusions, forced technology transfers, and other aspects of China’s intellectual property policy. We look forward to reviewing the final text of the deal to ensure it includes substantive and enforceable commitments to structural changes."


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Countries: China / United States / World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Trump delays some China tariffs in move industry group CTA calls 'one step forward, two steps back'
Published 14 Oct 2019 11:03 CET | United States
US consumer tech industry group CTA said that while the tariff delay was good news for US businesses and consumers, the ...

US delays 10% tariff on Chinese imports of mobile phones, laptops to December
Published 14 Aug 2019 09:44 CET | China
The US has delayed imposing an extra 10 percent import tariff on mobile phones, laptops and other consumer goods until 15 ...

Tech sector accounts for over half goods affected by US tariffs against China
Published 14 May 2019 11:09 CET | United States
Over half the goods proposed for increased US tariffs on Chinese imports are tech products, according to the Consumer Technology ...

US postpones higher tariffs on USD 200 bln worth of Chinese goods

Published 03 Dec 2018 13:53 CET | World
The US and China are now in talks to reach a longer-term trade agreement. In particular, the presidents will begin negotiations ...

US may put 10% tariff on iPhones imported from China - Trump
Published 27 Nov 2018 09:08 CET | World
US President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be meeting at the Group of 20 industrial and developing nations in ...

US preparing new round of tariffs if talks with China fail - report
Published 30 Oct 2018 08:57 CET | World
The US could impose tariffs on all Chinese imports that are still not taxed, Bloomberg reported, with sources saying preparations ...

Trump's new China tariffs spare Apple, Fitbit products
Published 18 Sep 2018 09:42 CET | China
The new import tariffs on as much as USD 200 billion of Chinese goods arriving in the US imposed by the Trump Administration have ...

Apple warns US tariffs against China could raise prices
Published 10 Sep 2018 09:33 CET | China
US President Donald Trump has called for Apple to produce more in the US. The statement follows a filing by Apple with the US ...

China tariffs could raise US consumer tech bills by USD 3.2 bln in 2019 - study
Published 20 Aug 2018 12:12 CET | United States
Additional tariffs on imports from China currently being considered by the Trump administration could result in US shoppers ...

Industry group CTA calls for opposition to Trump tariffs on China imports
Published 05 Apr 2018 14:52 CET | China
The US-based Consumer Technology Association has come out against the US government's proposed trade tariffs on technology ...

US confirms tariffs on USD 60 bln worth of Chinese goods, with eye on technology
Published 23 Mar 2018 09:21 CET | China
US President Donald Trump has confirmed the US is going to impose tariffs on USD 60 billion worth of Chinese goods. The news was ...





Related Info

Trump delays some China tariffs in move industry group CTA calls 'one step forward, two steps back'
14 Oct 2019 | United States | News
US delays 10% tariff on Chinese imports of mobile phones, laptops to December
14 Aug 2019 | China | News
Tech sector accounts for over half goods affected by US tariffs against China
14 May 2019 | United States | News
US postpones higher tariffs on USD 200 bln worth of Chinese goods
3 Dec 2018 | World | News
US may put 10% tariff on iPhones imported from China - Trump
27 Nov 2018 | World | News
US preparing new round of tariffs if talks with China fail - report
30 Oct 2018 | World | News
Trump's new China tariffs spare Apple, Fitbit products
18 Sep 2018 | China | News
Apple warns US tariffs against China could raise prices
10 Sep 2018 | China | News
China tariffs could raise US consumer tech bills by USD 3.2 bln in 2019 - study
20 Aug 2018 | United States | News
Industry group CTA calls for opposition to Trump tariffs on China imports
5 Apr 2018 | China | News
US confirms tariffs on USD 60 bln worth of Chinese goods, with eye on technology
23 Mar 2018 | China | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

16 Jan Comcast investor day on Peacock streaming service
20 Jan Logitech fiscal Q3
21 Jan Netflix Q4 2019
22 Jan Rogers Communications Q4 2019
23 Jan Intel Q4 2019
23 Jan STMicroelectronics Q4 2019
23 Jan Skyworks Solutions fiscal Q1
23 Jan Comcast Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now