US House proposes new competition laws to rein in big tech companies

Monday 14 June 2021 | 09:25 CET | News
Members of the US Congress have proposed a package of legislation aimed at reining in the power of 'big tech'. If approved by the full Congress, the laws could require companies like Amazon and Facebook to break up their businesses, separating platforms they provide to others from their own services. 

Categories: General
Companies: Amazon / Apple / Facebook / Google
Countries: United States
