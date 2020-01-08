Edition: International
US International Trade Commission finds Google infringed Sonos speaker patents

Friday 7 January 2022 | 08:54 CET | News
The US International Trade Commission agreed with Sonos' claims that Google infringed on its speaker and cast patents. Its final decision, closing an investigation that began in August, prevents Google from importing products that violated Sonos' intellectual properties. The ban takes effect in 60 days, giving Google time to implement a workaround. The decision affects Google's Home smart speakers, Pixel phones and computers, as well as Chromecast devices, according to the New York Times. 

Categories: General
Companies: Google / Sonos
Countries: United States
