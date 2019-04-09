Edition: International
US President proposes USD 100 bln investment to reach 100% broadband coverage

Thursday 1 April 2021 | 08:34 CET | News
US President Joe Biden has unveiled a plan to invest USD 100 billion in expanding access to fast broadband in the US. Part of a wider plan to invest USD 2 trillion in American infrastructure, the aim is to reach 100 percent broadband coverage for the country. Under current estimates, over 30 million Americans live in areas without access to fast broadband, the White House said. 

Categories: General
Countries: United States
