Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

US to this week sign ban on Chinese companies as federal contractors - report

Friday 10 July 2020 | 09:30 CET | News

The US government want to stop its bodies from buying goods or services from companies that use products from five Chinese companies, namely Huawei, video surveillance specialists Hikvision and Dahua, Hytera and ZTE, Reuters reported, citing a US official. The government hopes to pass the regulations this week, meaning companies that sell goods and services to the US government would need to certify that they do not use products from these companies. 

The US government awards over USD 500 billion worth of contracts per year, according to the Government Accountability Office. 

The regulation is far reaching in its consequences. Amazon, for example, received 1,500 cameras from Dahua, to take temperatures of its workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon’s cloud unit is a major contractor with the US intelligence community, and is vying with Microsoft for a could computing contract with the Pentagon worth up to USD 10 billion. 

The ban was first introduced as part of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act. Contractors had until 13 August 2020 to comply but companies soon pointed out ambiguities in the law. The administration is now making it clear that it will not be delayed and that waivers may be difficult to get. The official said the administration will make agencies conduct a national security analysis before granting any waivers. 

The official added that the rule is aimed at more than just barring government agencies from using products from Huawei and other named Chinese firms, but is a bid to limit their influence. It is saying in essence, do business with the US government or with the Chinese firms. 

The US last year placed Huawei, Hikvision and other firms on its economic blacklist, barring the firms from buying components from US companies without US government approval. On 30 June, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) formally designated Huawei and ZTE as posing threats to US national security, a declaration that bars US companies firms from using any money from am USD 8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Amazon / FCC / Huawei / Microsoft / ZTE
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

FCC confirms Huawei, ZTE as national security threat
Published 01 Jul 2020 08:55 CET | United States
The Federal Communications Commission has confirmed ZTE and Huawei are threats to US national security. As a result, US operators ...

US defense labels Huawei, China Mobile as military controlled companies
Published 25 Jun 2020 09:11 CET | United States
The US government has determined Huawei Technologies, China Mobile, China Telecom and other Chinese tech companies such as ...

US allows companies to work with Huawei in standards groups
Published 16 Jun 2020 08:41 CET | United States
The US government has confirmed it will allow American companies to participate in international standards organisations ...

Huawei slams 'arbitrary and pernicious' US move to restrict supply chain
Published 18 May 2020 14:24 CET | United States
Huawei has slammed the Trump administration's move to restrict its access to global semiconductor supplies that use US equipment, ...

TSMC halts new orders from Huawei - report
Published 18 May 2020 10:08 CET | China
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) has stopped taking new orders from Huawei, the Nikkei Asian Review reported, with ...

US restricts Huawei access to global semiconductor technology
Published 15 May 2020 14:29 CET | United States
The US Commerce Department has confirmed the amendment of an export rule with the specific purpose of restricting Huawei's ...

TSMC to put USD 12 bln into building 5 nm chip plant in Arizona
Published 15 May 2020 09:14 CET | United States
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) has announced it is ready to put USD 12 billion into a chip factory in the US. The ...

Trump extends order barring risky telecom suppliers

Published 14 May 2020 09:33 CET | United States
US President Donald Trump extended for another year the executive order signed in May 2019 declaring a national emergency and ...

US govt in talks with Intel, TSMC to develop chip 'self-reliance'

Published 11 May 2020 09:41 CET | United States
Officials from the US government are in talks with Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) to build chip factories in ...

US adds more Chinese firms to export blacklist in response to minority repression
Published 08 Oct 2019 09:52 CET | China
About 28 new Chinese companies have been added to the US export blacklist in a reaction by the US government to China's ...

US confirms ban on govt agencies buying Chinese telecom gear
Published 08 Aug 2019 10:52 CET | United States
The US government has confirmed a ban on government agencies doing business with Huawei. The prohibition was mandated by Congress ...

Trump signs bill banning ZTE, Huawei business with US government
Published 14 Aug 2018 09:00 CET | United States
US President Donald Trump has signed a defense bill that bans government agencies doing business with Huawei and ZTE. China's ...





Related Info

FCC confirms Huawei, ZTE as national security threat
1 Jul | United States | News
US defense labels Huawei, China Mobile as military controlled companies
25 Jun | United States | News
US allows companies to work with Huawei in standards groups
16 Jun | United States | News
Huawei slams 'arbitrary and pernicious' US move to restrict supply chain
18 May | United States | News
TSMC halts new orders from Huawei - report
18 May | China | News
US restricts Huawei access to global semiconductor technology
15 May | United States | News
TSMC to put USD 12 bln into building 5 nm chip plant in Arizona
15 May | United States | News
Trump extends order barring risky telecom suppliers
14 May | United States | News
US govt in talks with Intel, TSMC to develop chip 'self-reliance'
11 May | United States | News
US adds more Chinese firms to export blacklist in response to minority repression
8 Oct 2019 | China | News
US confirms ban on govt agencies buying Chinese telecom gear
8 Aug 2019 | United States | News
Trump signs bill banning ZTE, Huawei business with US government
14 Aug 2018 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

10 Jul Shaw Communications fiscal Q3
14 Jul America Movil Q2 2020
14 Jul A1 Telekom Austria trading statement
15 Jul Dtac Q2 2020
15 Jul Dixons Carphone FY results
15 Jul Tele2 Q2 2020
15 Jul Cogeco Q3 2020
16 Jul Telenor Q2 2020
16 Jul Netflix Q2 2020
16 Jul Doro Q2 2020
16 Jul Report: Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2020-Q1
17 Jul Ericsson Q2 2020
17 Jul Telia Q2 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now