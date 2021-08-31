Edition: International
Veon Group raises FY guidance after Q2 revenue grows over 9%

Tuesday 31 August 2021 | 14:05 CET | News
The Veon Group said revenues totaled USD 2.065 billion in the second quarter, up 9.2 percent from the year before on a reported basis. The company attributed the increase to accelerating revenue growth in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Bangladesh, bolstered by improved local currency performance for the group. 

Categories: General
Companies: Beeline / Veon
Countries: World
