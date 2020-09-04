Edition: International
Wireless

Veon returns to organic revenue growth in Q4, targets further increase in 2021

Thursday 18 February 2021 | 09:19 CET | News
Veon reported a return to organic revenue and EBITDA growth in Q4 and said it targets a further increase in 2021. Quarterly revenues excluding currency effects rose 1.4 percent, and EBITDA was up 0.8 percent, led by strong growth in Ukraine and Kazakhstan. Veon said growth was supported by demand for data services and the addition of over 20 million 4G customers during the year.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Veon
Countries: World
