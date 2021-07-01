Edition: International
Veon to exit Algerian market with disposal of Djezzy stake

Thursday 1 July 2021 | 16:49 CET | News
Telecom group Veon announced that it has sold its entire stake in mobile operator Djezzy to Algeria's state-owned national investment fund FNI (Fonds National d'Investissement). This has been done by exercising the put option to sell the 45.57 percent holding owned via Algerian subsidiary Omnium Telecom Algerie, which trades as Djezzy.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Djezzy / Veon
Countries: Algeria
