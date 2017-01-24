Edition: International
Verizon Media sold for USD 5 billion to Apollo, to rebrand as Yahoo

Monday 3 May 2021 | 14:23 CET | News
Verizon has sold its Verizon Media division for USD 5 billion to private equity firm Apollo Global Management. Under the deal, Verizon will receive USD 4.25 billion in cash and USD 750 million worth of preferred interests. It will also retain a 10 percent stake in the operations, which include Yahoo and AOL. At close, the business will be led by Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan and called Yahoo.

Categories: Internet
Companies: AOL / Verizon / Yahoo
Countries: United States / World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

