Verizon unveils Verizon Visa Card

Tuesday 23 June 2020 | 11:15 CET | News

Verizon has introduced the new Verizon Visa Card, with rewards and no annual fee. The card will officially launch on 26 June but earlier applicants could get up to USD 1,000 Verizon Dollars if approved. 

Under the rewards scheme, users will save 4 percent on gas and grocery shopping, 3 percent for dining, including takeout and curbside pickup, 2 percent for Verizon products and services and 1 percent for everything else. Users can also earn Verizon dollars which can be used to pay for anything related to Verizon, including their monthly Fios or mobile bill or towards the purchase of a new device. 

Customers will also be able to add the card to their mobile wallets for digital and contactless use. The card is issued by Synchrony. 


