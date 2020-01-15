Edition: International
Wireless

Verizon, Vodafone, KT, America Movil form 5G Future Forum

Wednesday 15 January 2020 | 15:34 CET | News
America Movil, KT, Rogers Communications, Telstra, Verizon and Vodafone announced a new cooperation to develop 5G standards. Their '5G Future Forum' will collaborate to develop interoperable 5G specifications across key geographic regions, including the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe. 

The focus is on mobile-edge computing, considered one of the key applications of 5G. This will make possible the delivery of deliver low-latency services such as VR and cloud gaming, autonomous vehicles or real-time industrial automation. 

The 5G Future Forum will focus on the creation of uniform interoperability specifications to improve speed to market for developers and multinational enterprises working on 5G-enabled solutions. In addition, Forum participants will develop public and private marketplaces to enhance developer and customer access to 5G, and will share global best practices in technology deployment. The international collaboration is expected to help ensure new services work consistently across the world, across all devices and networks. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: America Movil / KT / Rogers Communications / Telstra / Verizon / Vodafone
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

