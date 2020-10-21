Edition: International
Vivendi unveils spin-out plan for Universal Music

Monday 15 February 2021 | 10:50 CET | News
Vivendi has announced a proposal to spin out Universal Music Group (UMG), its main revenue-generating business, with shareholders set to vote on the project on 29 March. The plan follows the sale of a 20 percent stake in UMG to a consortium led by Tencent, based on an enterprise value of EUR 30 billion for 100 percent of UMG share capital. Vivendi's management board is now considering a distribution of 60 percent of UMG share capital to shareholders by the end of the year, in an operation that would take the form of an exceptional distribution ("special dividend.")

Categories: General
Companies: Universal Music / Vivendi
Countries: World
