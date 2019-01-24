Edition: International
Wireless

Vivo shows IFEA concept phone with detachable pop-up camera

Tuesday 13 October 2020 | 10:48 CET | News
Vivo has presented a new concept smartphone with a detachable camera. The small camera can be separated and then controlled with the main smartphone or voice commands, opening up new possibilities for photography. The IFEA concept phone won a Red Dot Design award but no details on a commercial launch were available.  

The camera is a small module that pops up from the top of the phone. A magnetic connection means it can be attached to other surfaces to take selfies. A similar pop-up camera design has been used in other smartphones by Vivo, but this is the first where the camera can be separated and used as a standalone device. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Vivo
Countries: China / World
