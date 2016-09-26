Edition: International
Vodacom, CIVH to merge fibre assets in new South African InfraCo

Wednesday 10 November 2021 | 09:41 CET | News
Vodacom Group announced that it has agreed terms to acquire a strategic stake in the fibre assets of Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), the owner of Dark Fibre Africa and Vumatel. The deal is expected to transform its South African fibre business and accelerate the roll-out of broadband infrastructure.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Dark Fibre Africa / DFA / Vodacom / Vumatel
Countries: South Africa
