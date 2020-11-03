Edition: International
Wireless

Vodacom Group grows quarterly revenues 6.4%

Tuesday 2 February 2021 | 09:00 CET | News
Vodacom Group said its revenues increased by 6.4 percent to ZAR 25.13 billion in the three months to 31 December. Service revenue rose 3.9 percent year-on-year to ZAR 19.63 billion, supported by ongoing investment in connectivity, financial and digital services, the operator said.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Safaricom / Vodacom
Countries: Africa
