Vodafone Germany to replace Horizon boxes with GigaTV from spring 2022

Monday 25 October 2021 | 16:13 CET | News
Vodafone Germany confirmed that it will update devices used for the Horizon TV offering for existing customers from spring 2022. This means that the Horizon offering inherited with the takeover of Unitymedia will be replaced with Vodafone's own Giga TV offering. The rollout is expected to be completed by autumn 2022.

