Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Vodafone picks Sunrise as new partner in Switzerland

Thursday 23 January 2020 | 11:07 CET | News

Swiss operator Sunrise has signed a strategic partnership with Vodafone. Through the new partner market agreement, Sunrise will provide its corporate customers with Vodafone business services including mobile connectivity, roaming and central procurement.  The partnership entered into force on 01 January. 

The companies also plan to deliver fixed and mobile services jointly to businesses in Europe and beyond. They also want to provide 5G services to customers in the future.

The new partnership sees Vodafone end its longstanding cooperation with Swisscom. After earlier holding a minority stake in Swisscom, Vodafone had a partner agreement with the Swiss incumbent since 2007. Their most recent four-year agreement ended at the end of 2019. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Sunrise / Swisscom / Vodafone
Countries: Switzerland
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Swisscom partners with FreeMove alliance to provide mobile services worldwide
Published 24 Jan 2020 08:45 CET | Switzerland
Swisscom has signed a strategic partnership agreement with FreeMove, the alliance formed by mobile telecom firms Deutsche ...

Vodafone stapt over van Swisscom naar Sunrise
Published 24 Jan 2020 07:40 CET | Switzerland
De Zwitserse operator Sunrise heeft een strategisch partnerschap getekend met Vodafone. Via de nieuwe partnermarktovereenkomst ...

Sunrise agrees 1% wage increase
Published 15 Jan 2020 15:12 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Sunrise announced it will implement a 1 percent increase in wages from 01 April. The company said the increase ...

Sunrise CEO departs, chairman and vice-chairman will not stand for re-election at next AGM

Published 03 Jan 2020 09:14 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Sunrise has announced that CFO Andre Krause has taken over the position of CEO after the resignation of Olaf ...

Sunrise 'strongly dependent' on Huawei equipment, might look for alternatives

Published 11 Nov 2019 11:27 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Sunrise is "strongly dependent" on equipment provided by Huawei, the Neue Zurcher Zeitung (NZZ) reports citing a ...

Sunrise supplies 309 cities and towns with 5G, introduces Indoor Coverage service for businesses
Published 01 Nov 2019 10:43 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Sunrise said that it has started to supply 309 cities and towns in Switzerland with 5G services....

Vodafone, Swisscom extend partner market agreement
Published 02 Dec 2015 15:07 CET | Switzerland
Vodafone and Swisscom have announced an agreement extending their strategic partner market agreement by an extra four years. This ...

Vodafone, Swisscom extend partnership
Published 29 Sep 2011 09:26 CET | Switzerland
Swisscom and Vodafone announced an extension of their strategic partnership agreement. This partnership will enable both ...

Vodafone sells Swisscom Mobile stake for CHF 4.25 bln
Published 19 Dec 2006 08:53 CET | Switzerland
Vodafone has agreed to sell its 25 percent interest in Swisscom Mobile to Swisscom for a cash consideration of CHF4.25 billion ...





Related Info

Swisscom partners with FreeMove alliance to provide mobile services worldwide
08:45 | Switzerland | News
Vodafone stapt over van Swisscom naar Sunrise
07:40 | Switzerland | News
Sunrise agrees 1% wage increase
15 Jan | Switzerland | News
Sunrise CEO departs, chairman and vice-chairman will not stand for re-election at next AGM
3 Jan | Switzerland | News
Sunrise 'strongly dependent' on Huawei equipment, might look for alternatives
11 Nov 2019 | Switzerland | News
Sunrise supplies 309 cities and towns with 5G, introduces Indoor Coverage service for businesses
1 Nov 2019 | Switzerland | News
Vodafone, Swisscom extend partner market agreement
2 Dec 2015 | Switzerland | News
Vodafone, Swisscom extend partnership
29 Sep 2011 | Switzerland | News
Vodafone sells Swisscom Mobile stake for CHF 4.25 bln
19 Dec 2006 | Switzerland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

24 Jan Ericsson Q4 2019
26 Jan Cisco Live
27 Jan Sprint fiscal Q3
27 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2019
27 Jan F5 Networks fiscal Q1
28 Jan Calix Q4 2019
28 Jan AudioCodes Q4 2019
28 Jan Airtel Africa fiscal Q3
28 Jan Dtac Q4 2019
28 Jan CEM in Telecoms Global Summit
29 Jan Qorvo fiscal Q3
29 Jan Microsoft fiscal Q2
29 Jan KPN Q4 2019
29 Jan Elisa Q4 results
29 Jan Cirrus Logic fiscal Q3
29 Jan Telenor Q4 2019
29 Jan Facebook Q4 2019
29 Jan Extreme Networks fiscal Q2
29 Jan AT&T Q4 2019
29 Jan Mellanox Q4 2019
29 Jan Limelight Networks Q4 2019
29 Jan Telia Q4 2019
29 Jan European 5G Conference
30 Jan BT fiscal Q3
30 Jan NTT Docomo fiscal Q3
30 Jan Verizon Q4 2019
30 Jan Samsung Electronics Q4 2019
30 Jan Amazon Q4 2019
30 Jan FCC meeting
30 Jan The Things Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now