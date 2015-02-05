Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Vodafone terminates acquisition talks with STC over Egyptian stake

Monday 21 December 2020 | 14:58 CET | News
Vodafone Group said its discussions with Saudi Telecom Company (STC) regarding the sale of Vodafone's 55 percent shareholding in Vodafone Egypt have been terminated. Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read said the Egyptian government is committed to an optimal framework for the telecoms sector, which will enable Vodafone Egypt to fulfil the country's vision of digitisation and financial inclusion, and create a technology hub to support its growth in the African region.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: STC / Vodafone / Vodafone Egypt / Vodafone Group
Countries: Egypt / Saudi Arabia
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Al-Sisi meets Vodafone Group CEO to enhance cooperation

Published 21 Dec 2020 11:30 CET | Egypt
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi held talks with Vodafone Group CEO Nick Reed on 20 December to review the joint ...

Vodafone says still in talks with STC on sale of Vodafone Egypt stake
Published 17 Nov 2020 11:23 CET | Egypt
Vodafone Group remains in talks to sell its 55 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt to Saudi operator STC, the company said in its ...

Vodafone Egypt expects to self-finance new frequencies over 3 years
Published 10 Nov 2020 11:06 CET | Egypt
Vodafone Egypt says it will self-finance the value of its new mobile frequencies, with payments to be made over a three year ...

Telecom Egypt mulls acquisition of all Vodafone Egypt shares - report
Published 16 Sep 2020 10:15 CET | Egypt
Telecom Egypt is considering acquiring all the shares in Vodafone Egypt, Al-Borsa reported, citing sources close to the potential ...

STC fails to strike deal on buying Vodafone Egypt stake

Published 14 Sep 2020 09:11 CET | Egypt
Saudi Telecom Company (STC) said no agreement has been reached to buy a 55 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt, but the parties have ...

STC seeks to slash USD 2.40 bln offer for Vodafone Egypt - report
Published 08 Sep 2020 09:39 CET | Saudi Arabia
Saudi Telecom Company (STC) is in discussions to reduce its non-binding USD 2.39 billion offer for a stake in Vodafone Egypt, ...

Vodafone agrees to sell 55% stake in Egypt unit to STC
Published 29 Jan 2020 08:53 CET | Egypt | Update: 29 Jan 2020 10:11 CET
Vodafone Group has agreed to sell its 55 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt to Saudi Telecom Company (STC) for USD 2.39 billion ...

STC in talks to acquire 55% of Vodafone Egypt from Vodafone International - report
Published 27 Jan 2020 10:41 CET | Egypt
Saudi operator STC is in talks to acquire a stake in Vodafone Egypt, Youm7 newspaper reported, citing sources. The talks concern ...





Related Info

Al-Sisi meets Vodafone Group CEO to enhance cooperation
21 Dec | Egypt | News
Vodafone says still in talks with STC on sale of Vodafone Egypt stake
17 Nov | Egypt | News
Vodafone Egypt expects to self-finance new frequencies over 3 years
10 Nov | Egypt | News
Telecom Egypt mulls acquisition of all Vodafone Egypt shares - report
16 Sep | Egypt | News
STC fails to strike deal on buying Vodafone Egypt stake
14 Sep | Egypt | News
STC seeks to slash USD 2.40 bln offer for Vodafone Egypt - report
8 Sep | Saudi Arabia | News
Vodafone agrees to sell 55% stake in Egypt unit to STC
29 Jan | Egypt | News
STC in talks to acquire 55% of Vodafone Egypt from Vodafone International - report
27 Jan | Egypt | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now