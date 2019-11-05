Vodafone underlying service revenue turns lower in Q1 as pandemic reduces roaming, business revenue

Vodafone's underlying service revenues turned lower again in its fiscal first quarter to June, with a drop of 1.3 percent in organic service revenue compared to growth of 1.6 percent in the previous quarter. The company blamed the drop on less roaming revenue and slower business activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic and said it still expects to meet its targets for full-year EBITDA and cash flow.
In a trading update, the company estimated lower roaming and visitor revenue took 1.6 percent points off service revenue and lower business revenue another 0.5 percent. It saw corporate project delays notably in the UK, Spain, Italy and Ireland, as well as lower automotive IoT activity in Europe, partially offset by higher connectivity revenue due to more home working.
Other factors weighing on results included lower out-of-bundle traffic as more people stayed at home, difficulties in customers accessing top-ups in some markets, free M-Pesa transfers at Vodacom and increased competitive pressure in Greece and Ireland.
Service revenues grew 1.3 percent on a reported basis to EUR 9.11 billion, due mainly to the acquisition of Unitymedia in Germany. This led to 6.6 percent growth across Europe in the period, but service revenues were still down 2.6 percent in the region on an organic basis.
Including equipment sales, Vodafone's total revenues fell 1.4 percent to EUR 10.51 billion. CEO Nick Read said the business had proven resilient, particularly in Germany, which recorded stable organic service revenues. It saw improved postpaid churn and added a record 429,000 NGN broadband customers in Europe.
In addition, the company presented the name 'Vantage Towers' for its new infrastructure company. As promised a year ago, Vodafone said it's on track to list the Duesseldorf-based company in early 2021 in Frankfurt. It also announced a new local tower sharing agreement with Wind Hellas in Greece.
For the full year, Vodafone said it's on track with a planned EUR 400 million in cost savings in Europe. It still expects adjusted EBITDA flat to lower and at least EUR 5 billion in free cash flow, before spectrum payments.
The mobile customer base continued to contract during the quarter, down by nearly 5.3 million to 261.34 million. Vodafone lost customers mainly in Africa, as well as in many European markets. Fixed broadband customers increased to 23.83 million, up by 311,000 from the previous quarter.
