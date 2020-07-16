Edition: International
Wow! slashes debt in sale of cable business in 5 markets to Atlantic, Astound Broadband

Wednesday 30 June 2021 | 13:03 CET | News
US cable operator Wow! announced agreements to sell around a third of its customers and related operations for a total of USD 1.8 billion. Atlantic Broadband will buy the Wow! activities in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio for USD 1.125 billion, and Astound Broadband (RCN, Grande Communications and Wave Broadband) has agreed to acquire Wow!'s Chicago, Evansville (Indiana) and Anne Arundel (Maryland) service areas for USD 661 million.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Astound Broadband / Atlantic Broadband / Wow!
Countries: United States
