Wyplay posts fall in FY EBITDA

Friday 12 February 2021 | 10:00 CET | News
France-based TV software specialist Wyplay generated revenues of EUR 10.03 million in 2020, down from EUR 12.2 million reported a year earlier. EBITDA contracted to EUR 1.85 million from EUR 3.2 million in 2019. The company said that it had protected its financial position despite the impact of the pandemic, indicating that its net profit increased year-on-year.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Wyplay
Countries: France / World
