Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Video

Yahsat announces IPO final offer price

Friday 9 July 2021 | 09:59 CET | News
UAE-based satellite operator Yahsat has announced the successful completion of its book-building process and the pricing and final offer size for the initial public offering (IPO) of part of its existing shares. The final offer price has been set at AED 2.75 per share. The number of shares included in the Offering is 975,908,106, which represents 40 percent of the share capital of the company.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Yahsat
Countries: United Arab Emirates
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Yahsat sets offer price range for IPO and opens subscription period
Published 28 Jun 2021 11:13 CET | United Arab Emirates
UAE-based satellite operator Yahsat has announced the opening of the subscription period for the initial public offering (IPO) of ...

Mubadala hires banks to advise on Yahsat IPO - report
Published 04 May 2021 09:00 CET | United Arab Emirates
The UAE-based Mubadala Investment Company has hired Bank of America and Morgan Stanley as advisors for a potential initial public ...





Related Info

Yahsat sets offer price range for IPO and opens subscription period
28 Jun | United Arab Emirates | News
Mubadala hires banks to advise on Yahsat IPO - report
4 May | United Arab Emirates | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

09 Jul Report: Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2021-Q1
13 Jul America Movil Q2 2021
13 Jul A1 Telekom Austria Q2 2021
13 Jul FCC meeting
14 Jul Tele2 Q2 2021
14 Jul Cogeco Communications Q3
15 Jul BT AGM
16 Jul Doro Q2 2021
16 Jul Dtac Q2 2021
16 Jul Elisa Q2 2021
16 Jul Ericsson Q2 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now