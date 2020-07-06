Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Zain KSA, Mobily plan to offer both companies' towers to investors

Monday 6 July 2020 | 10:24 CET | News

Zain KSA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mobily to form a committee to draw up a request for proposal (RFP) to buy their telecoms towers, merge them into one company with other investors, or operate them on their behalf. The MoU aims to raise participation in telecom towers to maximise efficiency and improve the communication and information technology system under the supervision of the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC).

The MoU was signed on 02 July and has no material impact. The RFP will be completed within 30 days of the MoU signing date. The MoU is not binding and any agreement will be subject to regulatory approvals and conditions as well as internal approvals of both parties.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: CITC / Mobily / Zain Saudi Arabia
Countries: Saudi Arabia
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

CITC says open access deal between all telecom operators enters into force
Published 02 Jul 2020 14:25 CET | Saudi Arabia
The Saudi Arabian Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) announced the entry into force of the open access ...

STC and CommScope deploy 30-port antennas

Published 02 Jul 2020 10:46 CET | Saudi Arabia
Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and CommScope have announced the deployment 30-port antennas, enabling STC to bring innovation toward ...

CITC plans mobile tower ownership sharing or acquisitions
Published 05 Jun 2020 10:01 CET | Saudi Arabia
The Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) has announced its intention to enhance the regulatory ...





Related Info

CITC says open access deal between all telecom operators enters into force
2 Jul | Saudi Arabia | News
STC and CommScope deploy 30-port antennas
2 Jul | Saudi Arabia | News
CITC plans mobile tower ownership sharing or acquisitions
5 Jun | Saudi Arabia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Jul ICT Spring Europe
08 Jul 'Hey Google' Smart Home Virtual Summit
10 Jul Shaw Communications fiscal Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now