Zoom promises full security review as users pass 200 mln per day

Thursday 2 April 2020 | 10:27 CET | News
Zoom Video Communications announced it has seen a 20-fold increase in daily users on its messaging and conferencing platform. In March, the company passed 200 million daily meeting participants, both free and paid, compared to 10 million in December last year. The increased usage has raised concerns about security and privacy on Zoom, and CEO Eric Yuan issued an apology to customers, saying the company would focus more on addressing the concerns.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Microsoft / Zoom Video Communications
Countries: World
