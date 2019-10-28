ZTE revenue growth accelerates to 37% in Q3

ZTE announced revenues of CNY 74.13 billion for the first nine months of 2020, an increase of 15.4 percent from the year-earlier period. The company's growth accelerated in the third quarter, to 37.2 percent to CNY 26.93 billion in revenue, compared to a 5.8 percent increase in sales reported for the first half of the year.
ZTE reported a net profit of CNY 2.71 billion for the nine months, or CNY 1.45 billion after unspecified extraordinary items. Operating cash flow improved 33.2 percent from a year earlier to CNY 3.87 billion. Quarterly net profit totaled CNY 0.54 billion after extraordinary items.
The company said it focused on innovation during the period, with a 15.3 percent increase in R&D spending in the year to date. To attract and retain talented staff, the company also proposed its fourth share option incentive scheme, covering over 6,100 employees.
The growth in results was driven by the 5G market. ZTE said it had secured 55 5G commercial contracts across the globe by the end of September, in partnerships with over 90 operators worldwide.
