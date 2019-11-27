Edition: International
Research Report

Belgian Mobile Virtual Operators 2019 Q3

Report, published: November 2019
This report covers the mobile virtual operator market in Belgium as of the third quarter of 2019. This report has an operational focus, commenting on subscriber numbers, market shares and related developments, rather than a financial focus. The analysis is based on Telecompaper's continuous research into the development of the Belgian mobile virtual operators market. The focus is on all types of virtual operators, including operator owned virtual brands, co-marketing partnerships and independent MVNOs

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 27 Nov 2019
Pages 32
File Type PDF
Size 1766kb
Geographic Scope    Belgium
Editions Mobile
Topics Market research / news, Sales figures, Voice services, Data services, Network Access, GPRS, GSM, Messaging, 3G, Internet Access, Consumer, HSPA, LTE
Companies 5 Telecom, Aldi Talk, Be Mobile, Carrefour, Destiny, EDPnet, Ello Mobile, Esprit Telecom, Fuzer, Galaxy Mobile Belgium, Intellinet, Intertel, IP Nexia, Jim Mobile, LCR-Telecom, LDA Telecom, Lycamobile, Mobile Vikings, Mobile World, Nextel, Premier Telecom, Proximus, Scarlet, Telenatie, Telenet, Tellink, Transatel, United Telecom, Vectone Mobile, Voo

Authors of this report

Marion ter Welle Research analyst

Expertise: Mobile payments, MVNO, IoT, Mobile; Consumer

