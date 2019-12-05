Edition: International
Research Report

Belgian Total Communications market 2019 Q3

Report, published: December 2019
This report analyses developments in the Belgian market for telecommunications in the second quarter of 2019, and compares the findings with previous quarters.This report covers players in the fixed and mobile segments. Some of these players are active in both segments, while others aren’t. 

The focus is on the main players in the market: 
  • Proximus
  • Telenet
  • Orange 
  • VOO

Smaller players are also included for both the fixed and mobile segment, in the mobile segment it includes the independent MVNOs. The reports focuses on service revenues (so excluding hardware) and connections/Sims. Data is split out by services (broadband, fixed telephony, mobile, multiplay and television) and by provider.

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 05 Dec 2019
Pages 39
File Type PDF
Size 1833kb
Geographic Scope    Belgium
Editions Fixed, Internet, Mobile
Topics Voice services, Data services, Television, xDSL, Messaging, Fibre, Wireline, Wireless, Cable, Internet Access, Broadcast
Companies Orange Belgium, Proximus, Telenet, Voo

Authors of this report

Kamiel Albrecht Research analyst

Expertise: Fixed; Consumer and Business
Marion ter Welle Research analyst

Expertise: Mobile payments, MVNO, IoT, Mobile; Consumer

