Research Report

Belgian Total Communications market 2020 Q4

Report, published: March 2021
This report analyses developments in the Belgian market for telecommunications in the fourth quarter of 2020, and compares the findings with previous quarters. This report covers players in the fixed and mobile segments. Some of these players are active in both segments, while others aren’t. 

The focus is on the main players in the market: 

  • Proximus
  • Telenet
  • Orange 
  • VOO

Smaller players are also included for both the fixed and mobile segment, in the mobile segment it includes the independent MVNOs. The reports focuses on service revenues (so excluding hardware) and connections/Sims. Data is split out by services (broadband, fixed telephony, mobile, multiplay and television) and by provider.

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 29 Mar 2021
Pages 52
File Type PDF
Size 3735kb
Geographic Scope    Belgium
Editions Fixed, Internet, Mobile
Topics Voice services, Data services, Television, xDSL, Messaging, Fibre, Wireline, Wireless, Cable, Internet Access, Broadcast
Companies Orange Belgium, Proximus, Telenet, Voo

