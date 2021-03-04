Edition: International
Research Report

Belgium Mobile Operators 2020 Q4- Excel

Report, published: March 2021

This EXCEL sheet summarizes all important available KPIs from all mobile network operators in the Belgian market. MNOs covered are Proximus, Orange Belgium (Mobistar) and Telenet/Base; KPIs shown include mobile customer numbers, mobile service revenues and ARPUs providing splits by postpaid/ prepaid by individual operator. Period covered from Q4 2006 up to Q4 2020.

1. Mobile customers - data by quarter from Q4 2006 up to Q4 2020 

  • Number of postpaid, prepaid and total customers by MNO  
  • Share (%) of postpaid, prepaid by MNO and total pre-/postpaid split 
  • Market shares (%) individual MNOs by type of market; postpaid, prepaid and total 
  • Growth by quarter and year-on-year (in absolute numbers and in percentages)
  • Market penetration (mobile customers divided by population).

 
2. Mobile service revenues - data by quarter from Q4 2006 up to Q4 2020  

  • Mobile service revenues split by postpaid, prepaid and total by MNO
  • Share (%) of postpaid, prepaid by MNO and total pre-/postpaid and voice/non-voice split until Q4 2015 
  • Market shares (%) individual MNOs by type of market; postpaid, prepaid 
  • Growth by quarter and year-on-year (in absolute numbers and in percentages) 


3. ARPU data by quarter from Q4 2006 up to Q4 2020

  • Quarterly ARPU split by postpaid, prepaid and total blended ARPU by MNO  
  •  Growth by quarter and year-on-year (in absolute numbers and in percentages)
     

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 04 Mar 2021
Pages 3
Size 216kb
Geographic Scope    Belgium
Editions Mobile
Topics Market research / news, Sales figures, Financial reports / forecasts, Voice services, Data services, GPRS, GSM, Messaging, 3G, Internet Access, Wholesale, Consumer, Enterprise, HSPA, Research
Companies Mobistar, Orange Belgium, Proximus, Telenet Group BVBA

Authors of this report

Marion ter Welle Research analyst

Expertise: Mobile payments, MVNO, IoT, Mobile; Consumer

