Belgium Mobile Operators 2020 Q4- Excel

This EXCEL sheet summarizes all important available KPIs from all mobile network operators in the Belgian market. MNOs covered are Proximus, Orange Belgium (Mobistar) and Telenet/Base; KPIs shown include mobile customer numbers, mobile service revenues and ARPUs providing splits by postpaid/ prepaid by individual operator. Period covered from Q4 2006 up to Q4 2020.1. Mobile customers - data by quarter from Q4 2006 up to Q4 2020
2. Mobile service revenues - data by quarter from Q4 2006 up to Q4 2020
3. ARPU data by quarter from Q4 2006 up to Q4 2020
1. Mobile customers - data by quarter from Q4 2006 up to Q3 2020
