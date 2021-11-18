Edition: International
BT Belgium

Company Profile, published: November 2021
This company profile analyses BT's organisation in the Benelux, with a focus on Belgium, where the UK-based operator provides managed network and IT services for multi-site organisations. The report contains information on the company's current position and strategy, discusses the latest financial figures and gives an overview of its network and product portfolio. It looks at the market in which BT operates as well as its competitors. Furthermore, the profile reports on BT's marketing activities, including its customer strategy. Lastly the profile contains Telecompaper's SWOT analysis of BT in the Benelux.

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 18 Nov 2021
Pages 9
File Type PDF
Size 373kb
Geographic Scope    Belgium
Editions Fixed, Internet, IT
Topics Market research / news, Marketing / branding, Management / Staff, Regulations, Finance, Services, Corporate, Product

