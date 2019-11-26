Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Company Profile

Budget Alles-in-1

Company Profile, published: November 2019
Add to cart
€ 395
This company profile analyses Budget Alles-in-1, a provider of telecom services in The Netherlands. The profile focuses on Budget's telecom activities including information on Budget's current position and strategy. It gives an overview of its current network. The report provides details of the product portfolio of Budget Alles-in-1. It looks at the market in which Budget operates as well as its competitors. Furthermore the profile reports on Budget's marketing activities, including its customer strategy. Lastly the profile contains Telecompaper's SWOT analysis of Budget Alles-in-1.

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 26 Nov 2019
Pages 7
File Type PDF
Size 327kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Broadcast, Fixed, Internet
Topics Market research / news, Data services, Television, xDSL, VoIP, Fibre, Company, Consumer
Companies NLE

Add to cart
€ 395

Related Products

NLE

11 Dec 2018 | Netherlands | Profile

This company profile analyses NLE, a provider of energy services and triple play services in The Netherlands. The profile...


Authors of this report

Wiebe Hotte Researcher

Expertise: IoT, Fixed; Consumer and Business

Why our clients chose Telecompaper

1. Unique Sources

Over the years we have built up multiple unique sources of information we can use.

2. Customized

We understand your specific business needs and can provide you with customized information.

3. Independent

As a company we operate independently and objectively.

4. Specialized

By our unique focus on the telecommunications industry, we have become specialists in this particular field.

5. Quick results

Using our multiple data sources we are able to quickly provide you with te requested information.

6. Accurate

Our experienced researchers and editors are trained to work fast and accurately.

More information about our research? Call us +31 30 634 96 00 or send an email