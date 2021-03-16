Edition: International
Dutch Broadband 2020-Q4

Report, published: March 2021
This report analyses developments in the fourth quarter of 2020 in the Dutch market for broadband internet access, focusing on mass market connections including consumer and SOHO (Small Office Home Office). The report further includes data on triple-play developments, fixed market revenues and broadband revenues. The findings are compared with results from previous periods. The analysis is based on Telecompaper's continuous research into the development of the Dutch broadband communication services market. The focus is on cable network operators (Ziggo, Delta, Caiway), DSL providers (KPN, T-Mobile, Tele2, Online.nl) and FTTH providers (including KPN, T-Mobile, Caiway, Delta).

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 16 Mar 2021
Pages 35
File Type PDF
Size 2551kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Internet
Topics Market research / news, Sales figures, xDSL, Fibre, Cable, Internet Access, Consumer
Companies Caiway, Delta, KPN, Online.nl, Tele2 Netherlands, Telecompaper, T-Mobile, Ziggo

KPN, Ziggo lose out in Dutch broadband market as T-Mobile big winner in 2020
9 Mar | Netherlands | News

