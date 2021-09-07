Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
Research Report

Dutch Broadband 2021-Q2

Report, published: September 2021
Add to cart
€ 995
This report analyses developments in the second quarter of 2021 in the Dutch market for broadband internet access, focusing on consumer connections. The report further includes data on developments, fixed market revenues and broadband revenues. The findings are compared with results from previous periods. The analysis is based on Telecompaper's continuous research into the development of the Dutch broadband communication services market. The focus is on cable network operators (Ziggo, Delta, Caiway), DSL providers (KPN, T-Mobile, Tele2, Online.nl, Budget Thuis) and FTTH providers (including KPN, T-Mobile, Caiway, Delta, Tele2, Online.nl, Budget Thuis).

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 07 Sep 2021
Pages 33
File Type PDF
Size 2307kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Internet
Topics Market research / news, Sales figures, xDSL, Fibre, Cable, Internet Access, Consumer
Companies Budget Thuis, Caiway, Delta, KPN, Online.nl, Tele2 Netherlands, Telecompaper, T-Mobile, Ziggo

Add to cart
€ 995

Related Products

Dutch Broadband 2021-Q1

15 Jun | Netherlands | Report

This report analyses developments in the first quarter of 2021 in the Dutch market for broadband internet access, focusing on...


Authors of this report

Kamiel Albrecht Research analyst

Expertise: Fixed; Consumer and Business

Why our clients chose Telecompaper

1. Unique Sources

Over the years we have built up multiple unique sources of information we can use.

2. Customized

We understand your specific business needs and can provide you with customized information.

3. Independent

As a company we operate independently and objectively.

4. Specialized

By our unique focus on the telecommunications industry, we have become specialists in this particular field.

5. Quick results

Using our multiple data sources we are able to quickly provide you with te requested information.

6. Accurate

Our experienced researchers and editors are trained to work fast and accurately.

More information about our research? Call us +31 30 634 96 00 or send an email