Research Report

Dutch Fixed Telephony 2019-Q3

Report, published: December 2019
This report analyses developments in the Dutch mass market (consumer & SOHO) for fixed telephony in the third quarter of 2019, and compares the findings with previous quarters. The analysis is based on Telecompaper's continuous research into the development of the Dutch communication services market. The focus is on KPN as the only national fixed network operator as well as VoIP provider via fibre or DSL networks and the VoIP services provided by cable network operators (Ziggo, Delta, Caiway) and DSL network operators (Online.nl, Tele2, T-Mobile) as well as via fibre networks (Caiway,Online.nl, Tele2, T-Mobile).

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 10 Dec 2019
Pages 34
File Type PDF
Size 2640kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Fixed
Topics Market research / news, Sales figures, Voice services, xDSL, VoIP, PSTN-ISDN, Fibre, Cable, Consumer
Companies Caiway, Delta, KPN, Online, Tele2 Netherlands, T-Mobile Netherlands, Ziggo

Authors of this report

Kamiel Albrecht Research analyst

Expertise: Fixed; Consumer and Business
Wiebe Hotte Researcher

Expertise: IoT, Fixed; Consumer and Business

