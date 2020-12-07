Edition: International
Research Report

Dutch Mobile Operators 2020-Q3

Report, published: December 2020
This latest report from Telecompaper's continued research into developments in the Dutch communication services market looks at the leading Dutch mobile network operators: KPN, Vodafone, T-Mobile/Tele2 and the MVNO market. It analyses third quarter 2020 results, both revenue and subscriber base, and compares the findings with results in the previous quarters and year. The report provides splits at different levels, from postpaid to prepaid but also from a network operator to retail point of view. Additionally it also includes a five-year forecast (both network operator service revenue and mobile SIMs) for the Dutch market.

Excel file, containing all the numbers of the graphs published in this report, is available upon request at a reduced rate. Email to sales@telecompaper.com.

Report includes:

  • Introduction remarks
  • Main Findings
  • Dutch mobile market
    • Mobile service revenue (total, postpaid, prepaid)
    • Mobile customers (total, postpaid, prepaid)
    • ARPU (blended, postpaid, prepaid)
    • Mobile Data KPIs
  • Market shares MNOs - by quarter
    • Mobile service revenue (total, postpaid, prepaid)
    • Mobile customers (total, postpaid, prepaid)
    • ARPU (blended, postpaid, prepaid)
  • Market shares Retail market - by quarter
    • Mobile service revenue (total, postpaid, prepaid)
    • Mobile customers (total, postpaid, prepaid)
    • ARPU (blended, postpaid, prepaid)
  • Outlook
    • Main forecast assumptions – drivers/inhibitors
    • Forecast 2020-2024
  • Appendix

Look Inside

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 07 Dec 2020
Pages 41
File Type PDF
Size 2862kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Mobile
Topics Sales figures, Financial reports / forecasts, Voice services, Data services, GPRS, GSM, Messaging, 3G, Internet Access, Wholesale, Consumer, Enterprise, HSPA, Research
Companies KPN, T-Mobile Nederland, T-Mobile Netherlands, Vodafone Nederland, VodafoneZiggo

Authors of this report

Alejandra van de Roer Research analyst

Expertise: MVNO, Mobile; Consumer and Business

