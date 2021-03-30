Edition: International
Research Report

Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q4

Report, published: March 2021
The report provides a comprehensive overview and insight into the Dutch consumer multi-play market. We analyse the Dutch telecoms markets from a bundling perspective. We report on the number of 1P, 2P, 3P and 4P subscribers, based on both company reports and our own calculations and estimates. 

We define multiplay households as households with a broadband subscription plus one of these three services: mobile, fixed telephony, or TV with the same provider.

The report contains information and insight on:

  • Market Outlook
  • Trends in the markt impacting number of subscribers, and/or revenue
  • Impact of FMC on the multiplay market 
  • Subscribers + Revenue split by type of bundle (1P, 2P, 3P, 4P) + provider
  • Subscribers + Revenue split by bundle composition + provider

We use reported and estimated ARPUs for the individual services from our quarterly reports on the Dutch broadband, fixed telephony, mobile and television markets and the average subscribers per multiply to calculate services revenues per multi-play.

We have defined the multi-play market in a broad sense. Not only 4P, but also 2P and 3P subscriptions may contain both fixed and mobile services. These multiplays fall under FMC (Fixed Mobile Convergence). But each multi-play needs to contain broadband. Note that not every combination of services is available at every provider. We only include multi-plays that are sold as a bundle (i.e. with a benefit: extras, a discount or billed on a single bill). 

The analysis is based on Telecompaper’s continuous research into the development of the Dutch mass market telecommunication services market. The focus is on five operators KPN, VodafoneZiggo, T-Mobile (including Tele2), Delta Fiber (Caiway and Delta) and M7 (Canal Digitaal and Online.nl) and all smaller providers using either DSL, fibre or cable networks to offer multiplay services are reflected in Others.

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 30 Mar 2021
Pages 77
File Type PDF
Size 5737kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Broadcast, Fixed, Internet, Mobile
Topics Market research / news, Voice services, Data services, Television, VoIP -- PBX / IP telephony / Unified communication, Wireline, Wireless, Internet Access, Broadcast, Consumer
Companies Caiway, Delta, KPN, Tele2, Telecompaper, T-Mobile Netherlands, Vodafone, Ziggo

Authors of this report

Erik Compter Managing editor / Research analyst

Expertise: FTTH, Smart home, Business
Kamiel Albrecht Research analyst

Expertise: Fixed; Consumer and Business

