Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Research Report

Dutch TV-Video Market 2019-Q4

Report, published: April 2020
Add to cart
€ 995
This report estimates the size and value of the Dutch video market, consisting of both the traditional pay-TV market (TV) and the internet-based (over-the-top) services market (OTT video). Our focus is on the retail mass market (consumer/SOHO) in the Netherlands and on service revenues.

The report covers revenues generated by more than 25 companies in the Netherlands ranging from TV operators including Ziggo, KPN, Delta, Caiway, Canal Digitaal, T-Mobile and Tele2, premium-TV providers like Film1, Fox Sports and Ziggo Sport Totaal as well as OTT video services including Netflix, Videoland, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and Pathé Thuis.

Look Inside

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 03 Apr 2020
Pages 46
File Type PDF
Size 3543kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Broadcast, Internet
Topics Sales figures, Financial reports / forecasts, Television, xDSL, Fibre, Cable, Broadcast, Consumer
Companies Amazon, Caiway, Canal Digitaal, Delta, Disney, FOX Sports, KPN, Netflix, Pathé Thuis, RTL, Tele2, Videoland, Ziggo

Add to cart
€ 995

Related Products

Dutch TV-Video Market 2019-Q3

8 Jan | Netherlands | Report

This report estimates the size and value of the Dutch video market, covering revenues generated by more than 25 companies in...


Authors of this report

Kamiel Albrecht Research analyst

Expertise: Fixed; Consumer and Business
Sanne de Bruyckere Market researcher

Expertise: Consumer Insights, OTT
Tim Poulus Financial analyst

Expertise: Finance, FTTH, OTT, Trends & Developments

Related Info

NPO-zenders via OTT zijn voor 59% Nederlanders voorwaarde voor schrappen tv-abonnement
28 Apr | Netherlands | Background
Dutch pay-TV video market grows to EUR 2.2 bln in revenues, Covid-19 may drive further growth in 2020
21 Apr | Netherlands | News
Tv-video-markt groeit naar EUR 2,2 miljard, Covid-19 kan groei verder stuwen
21 Apr | Netherlands | News
Increasingly crowded SVoD market faces challenges of more account sharing, switching
6 Apr | Netherlands | News

Why our clients chose Telecompaper

1. Unique Sources

Over the years we have built up multiple unique sources of information we can use.

2. Customized

We understand your specific business needs and can provide you with customized information.

3. Independent

As a company we operate independently and objectively.

4. Specialized

By our unique focus on the telecommunications industry, we have become specialists in this particular field.

5. Quick results

Using our multiple data sources we are able to quickly provide you with te requested information.

6. Accurate

Our experienced researchers and editors are trained to work fast and accurately.

More information about our research? Call us +31 30 634 96 00 or send an email