Company Profile

Sewan Belgium

Company Profile, published: November 2021
€ 395
Sewan is European provider of cloud, hosting and (unified) telephony services to enterprises. The profile contains information on Sewan's current position and strategy. It focuses on the Belgian operations. It discusses the company's latest financial figures and gives an overview of its current infrastructure. The report provides details about its product portfolio. It looks at the market in which Sewan operates, as well as at its competitors. Furthermore, the profile reports on Sewan's marketing activities, including its customer strategy. Lastly, the profile contains Telecompaper's SWOT analysis of Sewan.

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 25 Nov 2021
Pages 6
File Type PDF
Size 359kb
Geographic Scope    Belgium
Editions Fixed, Internet, IT
Topics Corporate strategy, Officers & directors, Financial reports / forecasts, Voice services, VoIP -- PBX / IP telephony / Unified communication, Security, Internet Access, Enterprise

€ 395

Authors of this report

Wiebe Hotte Researcher

Expertise: IoT, Fixed; Consumer and Business

