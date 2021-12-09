Working From Home 2021-Q4

The adoption of working from home (WFH) has accelerated since March 2020 due to coronavirus-related restrictions. Employers face important questions about how to keep employees productive, happy and healthy while away from the office. Also, home workers mean a new potential customer base for telco & IT suppliers to serve.
Working from Home Insights is a quarterly report that provides answers to the important questions about WFH.
Telecoms operators will be interested because the report details the needs for connectivity. Employers across many sectors will be interested to learn about the conditions of WFH and how they can be optimised in terms of equipment, compensation and employee well-being. Many important market players are discussed, including Microsoft, Zoom, KPN, Vodafone, Ziggo, T-Mobile, Google, Dropbox, Citrix and Cisco.
The report is published quarterly, with updated survey results from the TP Insights consumer panel. We always strive to make our reports as complete as possible. However, if you feel certain information may be missing, please contact us! We have a comprehensive data set from our survey participants and are always happy to help and provide additional information.
