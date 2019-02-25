Edition: International
2Africa consortium adds 4 branches to subsea cable system

Monday 16 August 2021 | 11:13 CET | News
The 2Africa consortium of China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, STC, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC has announced the addition of four new branches to the cable. They will extend 2Africa's connectivity to the Seychelles, the Comoros Islands, Angola, and a new landing in south-east Nigeria.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Alcatel / China Mobile / China Mobile International / GlobalConnect / MTN / Orange / STC / Telecom Egypt / Vodafone / WIOCC
Countries: Africa
Related

Seychelles Cable Systems says SEAS engineering works will hit telecom services on 24-25 July
Published 23 Jul 2021 10:20 CET | Seychelles
Interruptions are expected to telecommunication services from 24 July to midday on 25 July when the Seychelles Cable Systems ...

Liquid Intelligent and Facebook partner to build fibre network in DRC
Published 05 Jul 2021 16:16 CET | Congo, The Democratic Republic of the
The network will help create a digital corridor from the Atlantic Ocean through the Congo Rainforest, the second largest ...

Vodafone to connect Canary Islands to Iberian peninsula via 2Africa cable extension
Published 16 Jun 2021 09:46 CET | Spain
Vodafone Spain has announced plans to extend the 2Africa cable system from the Canary Islands to the Iberian peninsula with a ...

Angola Cables boosts Monet cable capacity with Ciena's GeoMesh
Published 07 May 2021 08:48 CET | Latin America
Ciena announced a contract to upgrade the Monet submarine cable network capacity of Angola Cables. Under the deal Angola Cables ...

MainOne expands global cloud connect services

Published 06 May 2021 11:26 CET | Nigeria
MainOne says it is responding to greater adoption of cloud technology by connecting businesses in the region directly to public ...

Alcatel wins 2Africa subsea cable contract from Orange, Facebook, MTN, China Mobile
Published 14 May 2020 11:28 CET | Africa
China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, STC, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC announced that they will ...

Comoros-Mayotte undersea cable from Orange-led consortium to become operational in Q3
Published 25 Feb 2019 21:53 CET | Africa
Orange said that the deployment of the 400 km FLY-LION3 undersea cable linking Comoros and Mayotte has been completed, and that ...





