Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Airtel Africa appoints Ogunsanya as CEO to replace Mandava

Thursday 29 April 2021 | 11:30 CET | News
Airtel Africa has announced that Olusegun Ogunsanya, MD and CEO in Nigeria, is to succeed Raghunath Mandava as MD and CEO, after Mandava told the board of his intention to retire. Ogunsanya will join the board of Airtel Africa with effect from 1 October.  Ogunsanya joined Airtel Africa in 2012 as MD and CEO for Nigeria and has been responsible for the overall management of its operations in that country, its largest market in Africa.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Airtel Africa / Airtel Nigeria
Countries: Africa
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Airtel Africa signs new USD 500 mln loan facility for refinancing
Published 21 Apr 2021 10:51 CET | Africa
Airtel Africa said it has signed a new USD 500 million loan facility with a group of relationship banks. The company said it is a ...

Airtel Africa signs USD 100 mln deal giving Mastercard minority stake in mobile money arm
Published 01 Apr 2021 13:50 CET | Africa
Airtel Africa has announced an agreement under which Mastercard will invest USD 100 million in Airtel Mobile Commerce,  a wholly ...

Airtel sells towers in Madagascar, Malawi, Chad and Gabon to Helios
Published 23 Mar 2021 10:33 CET | Africa
Helios Towers has signed agreements with Airtel Africa to acquire its passive infrastructure operating companies in Madagascar ...

Airtel Africa sells stake in mobile money business to TPG's Rise Fund
Published 18 Mar 2021 09:08 CET | Africa
Airtel Africa announced the signing of an agreement under which The Rise Fund, the global impact investing platform of TPG, will ...

Airtel Africa rules out Ethiopian licence bid as it focuses on current markets
Published 01 Feb 2021 09:33 CET | Africa
Airtel Africa will focus on expanding in the markets where it already operates and will not bid for licences in Ethiopia, Reuters ...

Airtel Nigeria pays NGN 71.6 bln to renew Nigeria spectrum licences

Published 29 Jan 2021 10:00 CET | Nigeria
Airtel Nigeria has paid NGN 71.61 billion (USD 189 million) to renew spectrum licences in Nigeria for ten years, underpinning the ...

Airtel Africa revenue up 19.5% in December quarter
Published 29 Jan 2021 09:37 CET | Africa
Airtel Africa's revenue increased by 19.5 percent in its fiscal third quarter ended 31 December. Underlying revenue rose by 17.2 ...





Related Info

Airtel Africa signs new USD 500 mln loan facility for refinancing
21 Apr | Africa | News
Airtel Africa signs USD 100 mln deal giving Mastercard minority stake in mobile money arm
1 Apr | Africa | News
Airtel sells towers in Madagascar, Malawi, Chad and Gabon to Helios
23 Mar | Africa | News
Airtel Africa sells stake in mobile money business to TPG's Rise Fund
18 Mar | Africa | News
Airtel Africa rules out Ethiopian licence bid as it focuses on current markets
1 Feb | Africa | News
Airtel Nigeria pays NGN 71.6 bln to renew Nigeria spectrum licences
29 Jan | Nigeria | News
Airtel Africa revenue up 19.5% in December quarter
29 Jan | Africa | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

29 Apr Limelight Networks Q1 2021
29 Apr Silicom Q1 2021
29 Apr CyrusOne Q1 2021
29 Apr STMicroelectronics Q1 2021
29 Apr CoreSite Q1 2021
29 Apr Consolidated Communications Q1 2021
29 Apr Fortinet Q1 2021
29 Apr Samsung Electronics Q1 2021
29 Apr Twitter Q1 2021
29 Apr American Tower Q1 2021
29 Apr Cogent Communications Q1 2021
29 Apr BCE Q1 2021
29 Apr Doro Q1 2021
29 Apr Neophotonics Q1 2021
29 Apr Millicom Q1 2021
29 Apr Skyworks Solutions Q2
29 Apr Amazon.com Q1 2021
29 Apr Nokia Q1 2020
29 Apr Tecnotree Q1
29 Apr Swisscom Q1 2021
29 Apr Telenet Q1 2021
29 Apr Comcast Q1 2021
29 Apr MTN Nigeria Q1 2021
29 Apr Digital Realty Q1 2021
29 Apr Rovio Q1 2021
29 Apr Casa Systems Q1
29 Apr Veon Q1 2021
29 Apr Hrvatski Telekom Q1 2021
29 Apr Dish Network Q1 2021
29 Apr Company profile: De Vijver Media
30 Apr Shentel Q1 2021
30 Apr Dtac Q1 2021
30 Apr Charter Communications Q1 2021
30 Apr Digi Communications 2020 results
30 Apr Proximus Q1 2021
30 Apr KPN Q1 2021
30 Apr Megacable Q1 2021
30 Apr The Things Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now